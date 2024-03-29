No Bowing Down

The Bisham attack was a direct attack on Pakistan’s na­tional interest and iron-clad Pakistan-China cooperation – a sentiment equally shared by the military establish­ment and the government. The unified stance over a joint in­vestigation and employing the state’s full force to punish per­petrators is the need of the hour. The response is measured and mature, and is shared by both China and Pakistan. The mutu­al understanding that such attacks are nothing but an organ­ised effort to undo the friendship and hit at China’s assistance in Pakistan’s progress is what has given the bilateral ties diplo­matic leverage all these years.

This understanding and trust is the reason why the friend­ship has outgrown similar attacks in the past. For Pakistan, this was the exact moment to send a clear message that all foreign nationals will be protected no matter what. The punch line for all the haters is that development projects will continue, only with added fool-proof security for all the foreign nationals en­gaged in the projects.

The intentions behind such attacks are an open secret now. Hit­ting right when the military and civilian establishment gear up to finish the projects with China’s help, terrorists become the in­struments of Pakistan’s enemy to dismantle progress. The per­petrators are exposed every time an attack on Chinese nationals happens; their aim is to halt the ChinaPakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) and jeopardise bilateral military cooperation.

The collective realisation that revised strategies must be the way as Pakistan mourns the loss of lives and heals from terror­ism must translate into action as soon as possible. A wider mil­itary operation must come hand in hand with diplomatically engaging with Iran and Afghanistan – the two neighbours that share the terrorism scourge and often are also complicit. The trilateral terrorism landscape is complex and what makes mat­ters worse is that the country on the east is not a friendly neigh­bor. So the choice is restrained and the best course is to not just militarily deal with the terrorists but also bring them to surren­der through diplomatic means.