No Bowing Down

The Bisham attack was a direct attack on Pakistan’s national interest and iron-clad Pakistan-China cooperation – a sentiment equally shared by the military establishment and the government. The unified stance over a joint investigation and employing the state’s full force to punish perpetrators is the need of the hour. The response is measured and mature, and is shared by both China and Pakistan. The mutual understanding that such attacks are nothing but an organised effort to undo the friendship and hit at China’s assistance in Pakistan’s progress is what has given the bilateral ties diplomatic leverage all these years.
This understanding and trust is the reason why the friendship has outgrown similar attacks in the past. For Pakistan, this was the exact moment to send a clear message that all foreign nationals will be protected no matter what. The punch line for all the haters is that development projects will continue, only with added fool-proof security for all the foreign nationals engaged in the projects.
The intentions behind such attacks are an open secret now. Hitting right when the military and civilian establishment gear up to finish the projects with China’s help, terrorists become the instruments of Pakistan’s enemy to dismantle progress. The perpetrators are exposed every time an attack on Chinese nationals happens; their aim is to halt the ChinaPakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and jeopardise bilateral military cooperation.
The collective realisation that revised strategies must be the way as Pakistan mourns the loss of lives and heals from terrorism must translate into action as soon as possible. A wider military operation must come hand in hand with diplomatically engaging with Iran and Afghanistan – the two neighbours that share the terrorism scourge and often are also complicit. The trilateral terrorism landscape is complex and what makes matters worse is that the country on the east is not a friendly neighbor. So the choice is restrained and the best course is to not just militarily deal with the terrorists but also bring them to surrender through diplomatic means.