Friday, March 29, 2024
Onic, Careem sign MoU

PR
March 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Onic, the new digital telco brand in Pakistan, and Careem, the leading ride-hailing platform in Pakistan, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster a strategic partnership to build a digital ecosystem for respective consumers in the country.

The MoU was signed by Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head, Onic Pakistan, and Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hail­ing, Careem Pakistan, in the presence of Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL &Ufone 4G. The ceremony marks the beginning of a collabora­tive journey between Onic and Careem that aims to combine expertise of both the brands to deliver innovatively enhanced customer experiences. 

Speaking at the occasion, Ha­tem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL &Ufone 4G, emphasized Onic’s commitment to prioritizing the needs of the Pakistani people. He stated, “Onic is dedicated to a larger vision for our customers, positioning it­self as the forefront digital telco brand with a challenger mindset. We aspire to redefine the current landscape in Pakistan.”

