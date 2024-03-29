PA approves 43 demands for grants worth Rs 3.71 trillion

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed the usual rumpus during its budget proceedings with Opposition members surrounding the speaker’s dice and chanting slogans on the pretext of not being allowed to raise their concerns on the budget allocations. The trouble started when Speaker Muhammad Ahmad Khan asked the opposition members to cut short their speeches on the cut motions regarding the budget allocations for different departments. Around two dozen opposition members led by Ejaz Shafi surrounded the speaker’s dice while others stood on their seats to disrupt the proceedings. They were demanding more time to speak on the cut motions. The speaker reminded them of their earlier commitment made with the chair that only one member would speak on one cut motion, but they did not listen to him. Ejaz Shari misbehaved with the speaker with his continuous verbal assaults. Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman accused the Opposition of deliberately prolonging the cut motion debate to delay the passage of provincial budget. We have to pass the budget today in any way, he said. Speaker told the protesting opposition members that budget session was governed by rules, and he could not deviate from them. “You have given us your list of members who would speak on the cut motions, but you are not abiding by your words”, he observed. The speaker allowed the Opposition to speak their mind on seven cut motions and applied the guillotine rule for the rest of them to facilitate passage of the budget. Amid uproar from the Opposition, the Punjab Assembly approves 43 demands for grants worth a total of Rs 3.71 trillion. Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presented the demands, most of which were approved by majority vote. All the cut motions of the opposition demanding reduction in various allocations were rejected by an overwhelming majority in the House. The opposition lawmakers tore up the copies of the budget documents and threw them in the air. They also disrupted house proceedings when Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanter was chairing the session. Also, the guests in the galleries observed yet another uproar in the House which erupted over the issue of Sunni Ittehad Council legislator Imtiaz Shaikh’s insulting remarks about the women elected on reserved seats. Imtiaz Shaikh called the women reserved seats as the ones given in charity. This provoked the members on treasury benches with voices of condemnation coming from all sides. Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sindhu and Imtiaz Sheikh exchanged hot words as the former asked the latter to show respect for women. Meanwhile, Also, Ahmar Rashid Bhatti, the elected member of the Assembly belonging to Sunni Unity Council took the oath of membership during Thursday’s session. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan administered the oath to the newly elected MPA.