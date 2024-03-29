Pak Army organizes one-day free medical camp in Kharmang Baltistan

Pakistan Army organized one-day free medical camp in the remote village of Gamba Pari of Kharmang district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan Army provided medical assistance to seven hundred and forty three patients which also included women and children.

Allergy, flu, fever, gastrointestinal and maternity problems, joint problems, physical weakness, toothache, stomachache, blood pressure, diabetes and infection patients were given free medical check-up at the medical camp.

Facilities for blood pressure, sugar test, ECG, ultrasound, lab tests and minor operation theater procedures were also provided to the residents of the area. Patients were provided with free medical examination as well.