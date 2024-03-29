Friday, March 29, 2024
Pak-China cooperation won't affect after Shangla attack: Chinese embassy
Web Desk
5:53 PM | March 29, 2024
The Chinese embassy reaffirmed its pledge to Pakistan-China cooperation, stating that any effort to sabotage their ties will go in vain.

The Chinese embassy emphasised its ongoing support for Pakistan's social and economic development works and reiterated its commitment to collaborating closely with Pakistan.

The statement further stressed the continued efforts to enhance the well-being of the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also visited the Chinese embassy. He updated the Chinese ambassador and the investigative team on the progress of the investigation into the Shangla attack that killed five Chinese nationals.

