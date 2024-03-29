Pak-New Zealand T20I series tickets to go on sale from today

LAHORE - The tickets for the five-match T20I series between Paki­stan and New Zealand will go on sale from today (Friday). The series will be played in Rawalpindi (18, 20 and 21 April) and Lahore (25 and 27 April). The matches are set to begin at 730pm. In the first phase, the pre-booking of the online tickets will start on Friday at 5pm at pcb.tcs.com. pk. The sale of physical tick­ets along with outlet address­es will be announced in due course. The tickets for Rawal­pindi-leg will be available at a minimum cost of PKR 500 (Premium) and the maximum available at PKR 7,500 (VVIP Gallery). Additionally, the hospitality seats will be avail­able at a maximum amount of PKR 15,000 except for the first T20I where the hospital­ity seats will be available for PKR 12,000. For the Lahore leg, ticket prices start at PKR 300 for General seating and the maximum at PKR 6,000 for the fourth T20I while PKR 7,000 for the fifth T20I (VVIP Gallery). Also, hospitality boxes located at the Far-End building will be available for purchase in Lahore. The hos­pitality box for Thursday’s (25 April) encounter will be available at PKR 600,000, while the box for Saturday’s (27 April) match will be avail­able at PKR 700,000.