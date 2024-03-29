Pakistan aims to bring perpetrators of Bisham attack to justice: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday sent out s clear message that the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship will not succeed in their agenda.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that in the wake of the tragic terrorist attack near Besham on 26th March 2024, claiming the lives of five Chinese nationals, Pakistan had swiftly initiated contact with the Chinese government.
Expressing unwavering resolve, she said, Pakistan aims to bring the perpetrators, as well as their facilitators and abettors, to justice.
“This condemnable incident further galvanizes Pakistan’s staunch stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” she added. Emphasizing the enduring bond between Pakistan and China as “close friends and iron brothers,” Baloch said Pakistan attributes the Besham terror attack to the adversaries of the strong Pakistan-China friendship. “United in determination, Pakistan and China vow to decisively counter such hostile forces, ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions within Pakistan’s borders,” she said adding the bilateral cooperation will be further enhanced. She maintained that any entity targeting Chinese nationals, projects, or institutions in Pakistan is considered an adversary to the Pakistan-China friendship. With the ongoing investigations into the Besham attack, details regarding responsible people will be shared once the law enforcement agencies conclude their assessments, she added. In response to the inquiries concerning the security of Chinese companies in Pakistan, especially amid recent events, the spokesperson assured that Pakistan had intensified security measures for Chinese nationals and projects. She said high-level discussions and meetings underscore the significance both Pakistan and China place on the safety of Chinese citizens within Pakistan. Addressing the status of various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she emphasized that Pakistan remains resolute in thwarting any attempts to undermine Pakistan-China cooperation. Highlighting the enduring partnership, efforts to bring perpetrators of recent attacks to justice are underway, ensuring the seamless continuation of CPEC and other collaborative endeavours. In other significant developments, she said three days have passed since the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.