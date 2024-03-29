Pakistan aims to bring perpetrators of Bisham attack to justice: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday sent out s clear message that the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship will not succeed in their agenda.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokes­person Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that in the wake of the tragic ter­rorist attack near Besh­am on 26th March 2024, claiming the lives of five Chinese nationals, Paki­stan had swiftly initi­ated contact with the Chinese government.

Expressing unwaver­ing resolve, she said, Pakistan aims to bring the perpetrators, as well as their facilitators and abettors, to justice.

“This condemnable incident further galva­nizes Pakistan’s staunch stance against terror­ism in all its forms and manifestations,” she added. Emphasizing the enduring bond between Pakistan and China as “close friends and iron brothers,” Baloch said Pakistan attributes the Besham terror attack to the adversaries of the strong Pakistan-Chi­na friendship. “United in determination, Paki­stan and China vow to decisively counter such hostile forces, ensuring the safety and securi­ty of Chinese nationals, projects, and institu­tions within Pakistan’s borders,” she said add­ing the bilateral cooper­ation will be further en­hanced. She maintained that any entity target­ing Chinese nationals, projects, or institutions in Pakistan is consid­ered an adversary to the Pakistan-China friend­ship. With the ongo­ing investigations into the Besham attack, de­tails regarding respon­sible people will be shared once the law enforcement agencies conclude their assess­ments, she added. In re­sponse to the inquiries concerning the securi­ty of Chinese companies in Pakistan, especially amid recent events, the spokesperson assured that Pakistan had in­tensified security mea­sures for Chinese na­tionals and projects. She said high-level dis­cussions and meetings underscore the signif­icance both Pakistan and China place on the safety of Chinese citi­zens within Pakistan. Addressing the status of various projects under the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), she emphasized that Pakistan remains res­olute in thwarting any attempts to undermine Pakistan-China cooper­ation. Highlighting the enduring partnership, efforts to bring perpe­trators of recent attacks to justice are underway, ensuring the seamless continuation of CPEC and other collabora­tive endeavours. In oth­er significant develop­ments, she said three days have passed since the adoption of a UN Se­curity Council resolu­tion advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.