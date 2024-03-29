Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecom sector

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, held discussions on Friday regarding matters of mutual interest and collaboration in the IT and Telecommunication sector.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan congratulated Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, for assuming her office, said a news release. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the IT and telecom sector.

Shaza Fatima highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing Pakistan’s high regard for its ties with Azerbaijan.

She expressed Pakistan’s desire to establish substantial relations between the two countries in the field of IT and Telecom.

Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, articulated Pakistan’s aspiration to initiate a youth exchange program with Azerbaijan.

She emphasized that the exchange of start-ups between the two countries would enhance relations. She underscored the importance of starting a joint IT training program for the youth of both nations.

Shaza Fatima also highlighted Pakistan’s conducive atmosphere for foreign direct investment, particularly in the IT and Telecom sector. She stressed the immense potential within Pakistan’s IT and telecom sector and assured full cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov acknowledged Pakistan’s progress in the IT and Telecom sector, expressing Azerbaijan’s desire to further enhance ties with Pakistan in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).