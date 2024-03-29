Pakistan-China friendship is eternal, enemy’s attack will fail: Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that Pak-China friendship is eternal, every attack of the enemy will fail. No power in the world can weaken the mutual cooperation between the two friendly and neighboring countries, he said. He said:With the election of Mian Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister, a new era of Pakistan-China friendship has begun. Like their compatriots, the Chinese people are also admirers of Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s good governance and speed. The tragedy of Basham made the people of Pakistan and China sad. Revenge will definitely be taken from the evil elements involved in this heartbreaking incident. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the political and defense leadership of Pakistan is united and willing to protect the country’s integrity. The holding of a high-level security meeting to consider the motives behind the Basham attack is satisfactory, he said. He said that as a result of priceless martyrdoms and enviable sacrifices, Pakistan Army had wiped out the evil presence of terrorists from the land of Pakistan, their remains will soon become a thing of the past. Terrorists and their facilitators cannot intimidate Pakistanis by depriving them of peace while paying for their criminal and cowardly actions.The elected political and professional defense leadership of Pakistan will never compromise on the internal sovereignty and integrity of the motherland, he said. He said that the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Syed Asim Munir, the professional commander of the Pakistan Army, will annihilate the enemies of the country.