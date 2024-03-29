Pakistan to tour Ireland in May for T20I series

DUBLIN - The Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series in May 2024, the Cricket Ireland announced Thursday.

Pakistan will take on Ireland at Clontarf in Dublin on 10, 12 and 14 May 2024. All the matches will start at 3 PM lo­cal time.The three-match away series will serve as a stepping stone for the Green Shirts to boast their preparations for this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Notably, Pakistan and Ire­land are placed in the same group of the mega event and are slated to lock horns on June 16 at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.Following the three-match series against Ireland, Pakistan will travel to England for a four-match T20I series against the defending champions.

As per the schedule revealed by the England Cricket Board (ECB), the Pakistan men’s team will play a four-match T20I se­ries against England, sched­uled from May 22 to 30.Paki­stan and England Men last locked horns in a T20I series in September 2022 where the latter side emerged victorious 4-3 on Pakistan’s home soil.

The two sides also came face to face in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and England once again emerged victorious against Pakistan to claim their second title after Ben Stokes’s heroics.For the unversed, Paki­stan last played a T20I series in England back in 2021 when they suffered a 2-1 thrashing from the dominant hosts.