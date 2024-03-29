Pakistani players kick off training in fitness camp at Kakul

LAHORE - Pakistan players on Thursday underwent training in the on­going physical fitness camp at Kakul. According to information made available here, the Paki­stan players underwent training and gym exercises during the fitness camp at the Army School of Physical Training (ASPT).

Taking to X, formerly Twit­ter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared pictures of the national cricketers undergo­ing different drills in the fit­ness camp. A total of 29 players will undergo fitness training in the camp, organised in col­laboration with the Pakistan Army. The camp commenced on March 26 and will conclude on April 8.

“The camp, organised in col­laboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tourna­ments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The camp will focus on team building and aims to en­hance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensur­ing they are in the best con­dition to face the challenges ahead. “Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will un­dergo a comprehensive train­ing regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.”

Pace bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wa­sim, who recently came out of retirement, are also included in the camp along with top-order batter Usman Khan.

PLAYERS IN THE CAMP IN­CLUDE: Babar Azam, Moham­mad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Has­eebullah, Saud Shakeel, Us­man Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Ni­azi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Za­man Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.