Friday, March 29, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Stand for something or you will fall for anything. Today’s mighty oak is yesterday’s nut that held its ground.” –Rosa Parks

March 29, 2024
The Montgomery Bus Boycott began in 1955 after one of the most famous events of the civ­il rights movement when Rosa Parks, a black woman, refused to give up her seat to a white pas­senger on the bus and was arrested. Lasting 381 days, it mobilised African Americans to boycott the segregated bus system, sparking a nationwide con­versation on racial segregation and injustice. It still stands in today’s world as a powerful example of the power in nonviolent protests and collective action in the pursuit of rights and tackling systemic injustice. The boycott led to the desegregation of public trans­portation and inspired future generations to contin­ue the fight for racial equality and social justice.

