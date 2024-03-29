The Montgomery Bus Boycott began in 1955 after one of the most famous events of the civ­il rights movement when Rosa Parks, a black woman, refused to give up her seat to a white pas­senger on the bus and was arrested. Lasting 381 days, it mobilised African Americans to boycott the segregated bus system, sparking a nationwide con­versation on racial segregation and injustice. It still stands in today’s world as a powerful example of the power in nonviolent protests and collective action in the pursuit of rights and tackling systemic injustice. The boycott led to the desegregation of public trans­portation and inspired future generations to contin­ue the fight for racial equality and social justice.