The Montgomery Bus Boycott began in 1955 after one of the most famous events of the civil rights movement when Rosa Parks, a black woman, refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on the bus and was arrested. Lasting 381 days, it mobilised African Americans to boycott the segregated bus system, sparking a nationwide conversation on racial segregation and injustice. It still stands in today’s world as a powerful example of the power in nonviolent protests and collective action in the pursuit of rights and tackling systemic injustice. The boycott led to the desegregation of public transportation and inspired future generations to continue the fight for racial equality and social justice.