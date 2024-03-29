Pervaiz Elahi, other accused summoned for indictment in illegal recruitment case

The anti-corruption court has summoned the former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and other accused for indictment in the illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly case.

Lahore’s anti-corruption court’s Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta has issued the written judgment of the previous hearing.

The court has called Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and the other accused for indictment on April 4.

The written verdict of court mentioned that the central jail in Rawalpindi has submitted the medical reports of Pervaiz Elahi that diagnosed that PTI leader Pervaiz Elahi fractured his ribs due to slipping on the washroom floor on March 17.

The court judgment stated that the medical officer advised the former chief minister to rest for two weeks; therefore, the accused couldn’t appear before the court and an indictment couldn’t be imposed.