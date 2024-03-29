Friday, March 29, 2024
PIA airhostess detained in Canada

Web Desk
9:09 PM | March 29, 2024
National

A flight attendant of PIA hailing from Lahore was detained at the Toronto Airport. The airhostess, who was identified as Hina Sani, had been warned earlier not to carry prohibited items with her.

The accused hostess is a kith of a famous singer besides she herself is famous social media figure.

On the other hand, seven other PIA hostesses were sent back to Pakistan on a special flight by the Canadian authorities as they were banned from flying to Toronto.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan reacting upon the happening said the incident was in the knowledge of the high-ups and they were in touch with the Canadian authorities.

