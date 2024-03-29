PM&DC celebrates accreditation by World Federation for Medical Education

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Den­tal Council (PM&DC) celebrated a momentous achievement as it has been granted accredita­tion by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The accreditation serves as a testa­ment to the institution’s com­mitment to providing high-qual­ity medical education and sets a benchmark for excellence in the field. The successful completion of accreditation with WFME is another feather in PMDC’s hat, showcasing its commitment to improving medical standards.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Ini­tiatives Ahsan Iqbal graced the ceremony held here on Thurs­day as chief guest on this historic achievement. President WFME Prof. Ricardo León-Bórquez also spared his precious time and participated in the ceremony. The accreditation ceremony brought together esteemed medical professionals, Council members, Deans, vice chancel­lors of medical colleges and other medical stakeholders to acknowledge and honour the in­stitution’s achievement.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome by the President PM&DC, expressing gratitude for the relentless efforts and commit­ment of PM&DC in meeting the rigorous standards set by WFME. This recognition is a testament to PM&DC’s unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence and qual­ity in medical education through­out Pakistan. During the cer­emony, PM&DC was praised for its outstanding educational programmes, expertise, regulatory and monitoring policies, and dedication to the advancement of medical knowledge and educa­tion. Several key moments stood out, including inspiring speeches by President WFME, PM&DC and the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ah­san Iqbal expressed gratitude, saying, “This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of PM&DC. It affirms their commitment to providing a world-class medical education that prepares our graduates to excel in their careers and make a positive impact on healthcare.”

The President WFME congrat­ulated PM&DC and emphasized the importance of quality medi­cal education, stating, “Accredi­tation by WFME signifies that medical schools should meet the highest international standards in medical education. It is a rec­ognition commitment to excel­lence and a contribution to the global medical community.”

The ceremony was attended by more than 150 stakehold­ers of the medical profession including Deans, Principals, and faculty of medical colleges. The atmosphere was one of joy and pride, with attendees expressing their excitement for the future of medical education. Speaking on the occasion, President PM&DC said WFME accreditation is a sig­nificant milestone for Pakistani institutes, positioning it among the top institutions in the field of medical education.

This achievement not only boosts the institution’s reputa­tion but also instills confidence in current and prospective stu­dents, faculty, and stakehold­ers. The Council’s mission is to ensure the highest standards of medical and dental educa­tion, practice, and ethics across Pakistan. As guardians of health and wellness, they bear an im­mense responsibility to uphold the integrity of their professions, champion excellence, and foster innovation. They must adapt to the evolving landscape of health­care, embrace innovation while honouring timeless values of compassion, integrity, and pro­fessionalism. He also commit­ted to maintaining the highest standards of medical education and looks forward to further ad­vancements in the field.

Throughout the ceremony, heartfelt appreciation was ex­pressed for the tireless efforts of PM&DC and the core team who played a crucial role in achieving this accreditation. The commit­ment to continuous improvement and the pursuit of excellence were highlighted as key factors in the success of PM&DC. On the occasion Surgeon General stated that it is undoubtedly a matter of pride for entire Pakistan and es­pecially for Medical Fertinity after achieving WFME accreditation. This accreditation will definitely enable Pakistani doctors to work and study abroad without any hassel. Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani stated that it was a joint effort of the Ministry of Health and PM&DC to achieve this milestone which holds an im­portant value in the medical field.