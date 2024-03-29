PM&DC celebrates accreditation by World Federation for Medical Education

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) celebrated a momentous achievement as it has been granted accreditation by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The accreditation serves as a testament to the institution’s commitment to providing high-quality medical education and sets a benchmark for excellence in the field. The successful completion of accreditation with WFME is another feather in PMDC’s hat, showcasing its commitment to improving medical standards.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal graced the ceremony held here on Thursday as chief guest on this historic achievement. President WFME Prof. Ricardo León-Bórquez also spared his precious time and participated in the ceremony. The accreditation ceremony brought together esteemed medical professionals, Council members, Deans, vice chancellors of medical colleges and other medical stakeholders to acknowledge and honour the institution’s achievement.
The ceremony began with a warm welcome by the President PM&DC, expressing gratitude for the relentless efforts and commitment of PM&DC in meeting the rigorous standards set by WFME. This recognition is a testament to PM&DC’s unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence and quality in medical education throughout Pakistan. During the ceremony, PM&DC was praised for its outstanding educational programmes, expertise, regulatory and monitoring policies, and dedication to the advancement of medical knowledge and education. Several key moments stood out, including inspiring speeches by President WFME, PM&DC and the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal expressed gratitude, saying, “This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of PM&DC. It affirms their commitment to providing a world-class medical education that prepares our graduates to excel in their careers and make a positive impact on healthcare.”
The President WFME congratulated PM&DC and emphasized the importance of quality medical education, stating, “Accreditation by WFME signifies that medical schools should meet the highest international standards in medical education. It is a recognition commitment to excellence and a contribution to the global medical community.”
The ceremony was attended by more than 150 stakeholders of the medical profession including Deans, Principals, and faculty of medical colleges. The atmosphere was one of joy and pride, with attendees expressing their excitement for the future of medical education. Speaking on the occasion, President PM&DC said WFME accreditation is a significant milestone for Pakistani institutes, positioning it among the top institutions in the field of medical education.
This achievement not only boosts the institution’s reputation but also instills confidence in current and prospective students, faculty, and stakeholders. The Council’s mission is to ensure the highest standards of medical and dental education, practice, and ethics across Pakistan. As guardians of health and wellness, they bear an immense responsibility to uphold the integrity of their professions, champion excellence, and foster innovation. They must adapt to the evolving landscape of healthcare, embrace innovation while honouring timeless values of compassion, integrity, and professionalism. He also committed to maintaining the highest standards of medical education and looks forward to further advancements in the field.
Throughout the ceremony, heartfelt appreciation was expressed for the tireless efforts of PM&DC and the core team who played a crucial role in achieving this accreditation. The commitment to continuous improvement and the pursuit of excellence were highlighted as key factors in the success of PM&DC. On the occasion Surgeon General stated that it is undoubtedly a matter of pride for entire Pakistan and especially for Medical Fertinity after achieving WFME accreditation. This accreditation will definitely enable Pakistani doctors to work and study abroad without any hassel. Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani stated that it was a joint effort of the Ministry of Health and PM&DC to achieve this milestone which holds an important value in the medical field.