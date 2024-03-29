Police arrest 07 drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri

HYDERABAD - Po­lice in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals claimed to have arrested seven accused. The Police Spokesman informed here on Thurs­day that SHO Pinyari Po­lice station Bashir Ahmed Chandio acting on a tip-off arrested a mainpuri supplier Zamir Ahmed Magsi and recovered 400 packets of mainpuri from his possession while his accomplice managed to escape. SHO A section police Munir Ahmed car­rying out raid arrested a absconder in police encounter Muhammad Mohsin Arain. Meanwhile SHO Sakhi pir Police sta­tion arrested three drug peddlers Waqas alias Rajoo Raman,Mujahid Ali Khaskheli and Islam Qureshi and recovered over 900 packets of main­puri from his possession. SHO Rahooki police Sub Inspector Qurban Ali Aaqlani with his team conducted a raid and ar­rested mainpuri supplier Naar Khan kohli having 200 packets of Mainpuri. Police have registered cases against the suspects under control of narcotics substance act.