Police chief coordinates security for Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom day

PESHAWAR - Superintendent of Police, City Division Tayyab Jan conducted a special meeting on Thursday with representatives of the business community and market presidents to discuss security arrangements for the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali. Highlighting the vital role of the business community in the country’s economy, Jan emphasized that ensuring security and a peaceful environment remained a top priority for the police.

Jan commended the cooperation of the business community with the police and other government bodies on various occasions. He reiterated that police officials were in communication with representatives of all schools of thought and sects to foster an atmosphere of brotherhood and inter-faith harmony.

Security measures discussed included the monitoring of Imambarghas, processions, and gatherings through CCTV cameras. Additionally, officials from the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) would be deployed along with sniffer dogs to handle any potential threats. Rigorous checks are planned at all entrance and exit points of the city, with security personnel in plain clothes assigned for vigilance.

The meeting saw the attendance of key officials including ASP Hashtangari Ali Abdullah, DSP Noor Wahid Khan, SHO Khan Raziq police station Salim Khan, alongside representatives from the business community and traders.