Population disruption

As Pakistan conducted its 6th general census in 2023, it was revealed that the population had reached 241 million, placing Pakistan among the top 5 most populated countries in the world. If one compares this population with that of the last 7 decades since its inception, it has increased by almost 728%.
While some may view overpopulation as an asset for Pakistan, a closer examination reveals that it is one of the most significant concerns facing the country. Indeed, Pakistan is constantly striving to overcome economic crises, food insecurity, and terrorism, which have further exacerbated due to overpopulation. Contrary to expectations, overpopulation has had a detrimental effect on Pakistan. Despite being the 7th largest producer of wheat globally, Pakistan imported wheat from Ukraine last year, highlighting the paradoxical impact of overpopulation on food security.
There are multiple reasons behind overpopulation in Pakistan, including cultural norms, religious beliefs, and the lack of education among women.
Cultural norms play a significant role in contributing to overpopulation in Pakistan, particularly in impoverished areas where having a large number of children is considered a matter of “family honour”. Due to a lack of awareness and resources, individuals in these areas often do not consider the consequences of having more children than their own siblings.
Religious beliefs also contribute to overpopulation in Pakistan, as some perceive family planning as contrary to the will of God. Many believe that having more children is a blessing without considering the consequences for the children’s health, education, and overall quality of life.
The scarcity of education among women has further fueled overpopulation. Many women, especially in remote regions of Pakistan, are unaware of their reproductive health rights and unable to discuss family planning with their spouses. As a result, overpopulation has become one of the primary obstacles to Pakistan’s progress, leading to increased unemployment and economic instability.
To address this issue, cultural leaders should encourage limiting the number of children to what can be adequately cared for, and the cultural trend of having a large number of children as a matter of family honour should be eradicated.
Religious perspectives can be influenced through the teachings of Islamic influencers, and examples from other Muslim-majority countries like Turkey and Iran, which have taken steps to address overpopulation. Education is crucial in empowering women to make informed decisions about family planning and should be provided to enable them to contribute to a decline in fertility rates and exercise their rights.
The government must take steps to raise awareness about family planning and provide access to contraceptives for couples. Additionally, seminars and discussions should be held to promote the benefits of having a limited number of children for both individuals and the country’s future.
IMRAN QADIR BROHI,
Qubo Saeed Khan.