Population disruption

As Pakistan conducted its 6th general census in 2023, it was revealed that the population had reached 241 million, placing Paki­stan among the top 5 most populat­ed countries in the world. If one com­pares this population with that of the last 7 decades since its inception, it has increased by almost 728%.

While some may view overpop­ulation as an asset for Pakistan, a closer examination reveals that it is one of the most significant con­cerns facing the country. Indeed, Pakistan is constantly striving to overcome economic crises, food insecurity, and terrorism, which have further exacerbated due to overpopulation. Contrary to ex­pectations, overpopulation has had a detrimental effect on Paki­stan. Despite being the 7th largest producer of wheat globally, Paki­stan imported wheat from Ukraine last year, highlighting the paradox­ical impact of overpopulation on food security.

There are multiple reasons be­hind overpopulation in Pakistan, including cultural norms, religious beliefs, and the lack of education among women.

Cultural norms play a significant role in contributing to overpopula­tion in Pakistan, particularly in im­poverished areas where having a large number of children is consid­ered a matter of “family honour”. Due to a lack of awareness and re­sources, individuals in these areas often do not consider the conse­quences of having more children than their own siblings.

Religious beliefs also contribute to overpopulation in Pakistan, as some perceive family planning as contrary to the will of God. Many believe that having more children is a blessing without consider­ing the consequences for the chil­dren’s health, education, and over­all quality of life.

The scarcity of education among women has further fueled over­population. Many women, espe­cially in remote regions of Pakistan, are unaware of their reproductive health rights and unable to discuss family planning with their spouses. As a result, overpopulation has be­come one of the primary obstacles to Pakistan’s progress, leading to increased unemployment and eco­nomic instability.

To address this issue, cultural leaders should encourage limiting the number of children to what can be adequately cared for, and the cul­tural trend of having a large num­ber of children as a matter of family honour should be eradicated.

Religious perspectives can be in­fluenced through the teachings of Islamic influencers, and examples from other Muslim-majority coun­tries like Turkey and Iran, which have taken steps to address over­population. Education is crucial in empowering women to make informed decisions about family planning and should be provided to enable them to contribute to a decline in fertility rates and exer­cise their rights.

The government must take steps to raise awareness about fami­ly planning and provide access to contraceptives for couples. Addi­tionally, seminars and discussions should be held to promote the benefits of having a limited num­ber of children for both individu­als and the country’s future.

IMRAN QADIR BROHI,

Qubo Saeed Khan.