PPP plans to grab chairmanships of major parliamentary committees

ISLAMABAD - Since President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the National Assembly session to meet on Mon­day, the government allies are set to discuss formation of parliamentary bodies. The major parties of treasury benches will hold a meeting to decide a formula for distribution of Chairman­ships of National Assembly Standing Committees. The PPP, second largest party, has planned to grab chairmanships of major parliamentary bod­ies with the argument of not having their partici­pation in the federal cabinet, background discus­sions with senior politicians left this impression.

These second session of the National Assem­bly, likely to continue for a week, will also decide about apointment of leader of opposition in the National Assembly. The opposition has already submitted application in the National Assembly Secretariat in this regard. In upcoming session, parliamentary sources said, decision about the formation of Public Accounts Committee [PAC] will also be made. The opposition is set to nomi­nate Sher Afzal Marwat for slot of PAC Chairman.