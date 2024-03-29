PRCS, IFRC provide clean water to flood survivors

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have collaborated to assist approximately 314,167 flood affectees who were surrounded by stagnant water for months in flood-hit areas, providing access to clean drinking water. These survivors, forced to consume contaminated floodwater, faced a surge in water-borne diseases. Over a 19-month period, PRCS, supported by IFRC, concentrated on implementing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services in affected districts across Pakistan.

Recognizing the vulnerability of flood-affected individuals to water-borne diseases, the organizations prioritized the provision of safe drinking water, deploying 13 water treatment plants across Sindh, Baluchistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. These plants supplied approximately 42,000 people daily with over 28 million liters of potable water for three months.

Moreover, 4,000 household water filters were distributed in several districts of Sindh to ensure safe drinking water at the household level. Mumtaz Ali Magsi from Qubo Saeed Khan village, Sindh, expressed gratitude for the solar filtration plant installed by PRCS/IFRC, addressing the critical need for clean water post-flood. PRCS and IFRC also supported 1,500 households in constructing permanent household latrines.

, minimizing sanitation-related disease risks with over 400 latrines constructed so far.

In addition to infrastructure support, PRCS focused on community capacity building, conducting hygiene promotion trainings for 145 staff and volunteers in various districts. These trained individuals facilitated 1,200 hygiene promotion sessions, reaching nearly 40,000 people in flood-affected areas.