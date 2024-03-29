Price disparity

I write to draw your attention to a concerning experience I had today at a utility store in Walton Cantt. In light of Ramadan, I visited the store hopeful of finding some relief, only to encounter prices significantly higher than those in the market. For instance, a 900-gram pack of Vital tea was priced at Rs. 770, whereas in private stores, the same item was available for Rs. 700.
More disheartening was the response when I attempted to return the item in protest; the store manager cited policy and refused the return. Furthermore, I must emphasise that my experience is not unique; similar instances of overpricing and refusal of returns were reported by other patrons during their purchases at the utility store.
As a citizen, I fail to comprehend the disparity between the government’s promises of relief and the stark reality faced by the public.
Your attention to this matter is earnestly requested.
MICHAEL KAROLUS,
Lahore.