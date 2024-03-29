Friday, March 29, 2024
Prime minister reconstitutes Council of Common Interests

Web Desk
5:56 PM | March 29, 2024
Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the Council of Common Interests.

The notification to this effect has also been issued after the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the notification, for the first time in history of the country, the foreign minister has been included in the CCI instead of the finance minister. The chairman of the eight-member Council of Common Interests will be Prime Minister Sharif

The notification issued said the CCI will comprise all four chief ministers as members. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been inducted as a member of the CCI.

According to notification, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Safron Minister Engineer Amir Muqam will also be members of the CCI. The Council of Common Interests has been established from 21st March.

