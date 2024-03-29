Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Principal sheds light on dangers of kite flying

Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Professor Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Post-graduate Medical Institute and Amiruddin Medical College, Thursday stressed need for increasing awareness about hazards of kite flying. In a statement issued here, he emphasised the need for parents and teachers to educate students about the risks associated with kite flying. Dr. Zafar underscored the pivotal role of parents in ensuring children’s safety and advocated for installation of safety wires on bikes to prevent accidents. He urges health professionals to utilise social media platforms to disseminate information and prevent fatalities caused by kite flying.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711664045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024