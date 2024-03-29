PTI announces protest rally to show solidarity with judges, Imran

RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday announced putting up a show of street power on Sunday for the autonomy of the judiciary and the release of prisoner number 804 — party founder Imran Khan — im­prisoned in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

“The PTI is going to stage a rally for the freedom of judiciary on the direc­tives issued by the founder of PTI,” party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said while talking to the media after a meeting with Imran Khan.

Earlier, Adiala Jail authorities al­lowed 11 leaders and legal team mem­bers of the PTI to meet Imran Khan. These stalwarts included Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Shoaib Shaheen, Sher Afzal Marwat, Faisal Javaid, Zartaj Gul, Amir Niazi, and others.

“We will soon write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the be­half of the founder of PTI, while Im­ran Khan in his message from the jail has expressed complete solidarity with the cause of the judiciary’s free­dom,” Barrister Gohar said. Speaking on the occasion, Marwat said a rally would be held in Peshawar at 2 PM on Sunday. “PTI invites all parties to participate in the rally.” He said on April 6, the PTI leadership and activ­ists would fill up the Islamabad’s Pa­rade Ground. “Our gathering will be peaceful and out ultimate goal is to get Khan out of jail.” To a question, Marwat said the judges’ letter to the Supreme Court talks about the pres­sure faced by them in rendering their professional duties. Unleashing his anger at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, PTI leader Latif Khosa said a convicted criminal was given a red-carpet protocol from London.