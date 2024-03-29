PTI counsel raises objections over Azam, Asad’s statements in cipher case

ISLAMABAD - In the cipher case, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s counsel in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday raised questions over the statements of former principal secretary Azam Khan and Pakistan’s former ambassador to America Asad Majeed.

A special bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing in the appeals moved by former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar said that there is a huge difference between Azam Khan’s statement of 164 and the statement he recorded before the court.

Justice Miangul Hassan asked about the difference. The lawyer replied that Azam Khan is saying that it was a paper that was waved. The judge asked that then tell me what did the PTI founder wave in the rally? The lawyer said that this is what the prosecution has to prove.

Barrister Salman said that Azam Khan said in his statement that he did not know what paper Imran Khan waved at the rally. Justice Aamer remarked that no one knows, not even the principal secretary, what was the document that was waved, if Azam Khan had said in the statement that he had opened the document and read it, then the situation would have been different.

Then, the lawyer read out Asad Majeed’s statement. He said that Asad was Pakistan’s ambassador to America and he sent the cipher. He said that in his statement, the ambassador said that there was no word “conspiracy” written in the cipher but he did not tell what was the reason for which he had to send the cipher.

Justice Aurangzeb said that the National Security Committee recommended that the US ambassador be demarched. He added that demarching means you are offended.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that Asad Majeed and Azam Khan can be star witnesses, but there is nothing like that in the testimony of Asad Majeed.

Barrister Salman stated that Pakistan’s ambassador to America is called to the National Security Committee meeting, from America, he comes to attend the meeting and recommends that the US ambassador be de-marched.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that Asad Majeed is a witness in the case and among the few who saw the cipher. Safdar added that h wrote the cipher with his own hand and sent it to Pakistan. Justice Aaamer said that Asad Majeed has sent what Donald Lo had talked to him. Safdar told that Majeed, who sent the cipher, said that he was having dinner with Donald Lu.

Safdar also contended that the trial judge wrote that this cipher episode may damage future relations. But he said that the founder PTI did not violate his oath by taking the people into confidence in this matter.

Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this matter till April 2 (Tuesday) for further proceedings.