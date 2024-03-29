PTI rejects govt plan to form commission on judges’ charges

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee on Thursday strongly rejected the federal government’s plans to form an inquiry commission to probe contents of the startling letter written by Islamabad High Court’s judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) detailing the intelligence agencies’ alleged interference into judicial affairs.

The Core Committee held its emergency meeting and vehemently rebuffed the investigation of the letter through an inquiry commission.

During the meeting, the forum expressed great concern over the meeting of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Esa with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the most sensitive issue related to the country’s judiciary and legal interest.

The huddle reiterated its demand to present the issue before a larger bench of the Supreme Court and to process it in the open court.

The participants stated that the letter of the six judges of the IHC was an indictment against the agencies of the federal government. The forum noted that the inquiry of the letter of the serving judges through a retired judge was a mockery of an independent, impartial and transparent investigation.

The Core Committee asserted that in their letter, the IHC judges exposed the fundamental challenges to the very existence of the judiciary before the CJP and the SJC.

They went on to say that the “mandate theft government” was the biggest beneficiary of the ongoing lawlessness and unconstitutional interference in the country.

The meeting demanded that the chief justice should provide justice to his fellow judges instead of leaving the future of the judiciary at the mercy of the administration.

The forum stressed the need that in the light of the demand of the IHC judges, a judicial conference should also be convened and the judges of all levels should be given an opportunity to present the facts on this subject before the nation.