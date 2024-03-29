Resham finds Rahat more honorable since recent controversy

Pakistani actress Resham said that after the recent incident, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's respect has increased in her eyes, while fans should also give him more respect and love than before.

Resham recently appeared in a private TV program during which host Ahmed Ali Butt showed her pictures of various personalities and asked her to choose one.

At the same time, Chahat Fateh Khan's picture appeared on the screen and the actress did not forget to remember the famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and said that he is a name of Pakistan who has always enhanced the country's honor.

‘Recently, I liked something about Rahat Fateh Ali Khan very much that when he showed negligence towards a person, he first apologized to Allah, then to that person and then he apologized to all of us,’ added Resham.

The actress continued that after this incident, Rahat Fateh's respect increased so much in her eyes that she cannot explain because very few people admit their mistakes. Now we should respect and love Rahat Fateh Ali Khan more than before.

During the show Resham advised Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who went viral on social media with his unique singing, not to sing songs and he should also change his name because Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a big name.