Rupee gains 1 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Thursday gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.04. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs278.2 and Rs280.9, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 98 paisas to close at Rs299.99 against the last-day closing of Rs300.97, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.83, whereas a decrease of 41 paisas was witnessed in the ex­change rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs350.58 compared to the last closing of Rs350.99. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal remained un­changed to close at Rs 75.71 and Rs 74.13 respectively.