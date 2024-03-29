Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv

MOSCOW - Russia said Thursday it had evidence that the per­petrators of last week’s massacre at a concert hall outside Moscow were linked to “Ukrainian national­ists”. President Vladimir Putin and his security ser­vices continue to allege Ukraine and the West were involved somehow in Friday’s attack, despite an Is­lamic State affiliate having claimed responsibility.

Putin said Saturday that 11 people had been de­tained after gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, setting the building alight and killing at least 143 people. “As a result of work with the detained terrorists, examination of the technical devices seized from them and analysis of information on financial transactions, evidence of their links with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained,” Rus­sia’s Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

It alleged the suspects had received “signifi­cant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine” and said another man “involved in financ­ing the terrorists has been identified and detained. “Investigators will ask the court to remand him in custody,” it said. Ukraine and its Western allies have branded as absurd accusations they were involved.