Saeed Ghani asks SBCA to stop illegal construction, follow rules

KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority to stop il­legal constructions in Karachi, given the fact that illegal buildings create an unmatchable mess in any city.

The Local Government Minister stated this on Thursday in his first visit to the offices of SBCA and Kara­chi Building Authority and meeting the officials of two civic agencies af­ter assuming charge of his ministe­rial position. The Local Government Minister directed the SBCA officials to ensure indiscriminate and un­compromising action against those involved in illegal construction in the city. He said the area additional director of the SBCA would be held responsible if, from now on, any un­authorised construction took place in any locality in Karachi.

He said that all building inspec­tors, senior building inspectors, and additional building inspectors would certify every month that there was no illegal construction in progress in their respective jurisdictions.

He said the SBCA’s rules of busi­ness should clearly define the proce­dure for fixing responsibility for ille­gal construction in the city.

The Local Government Minister asked the SBCA officials to be punc­tual, dutiful, honest, and polite in discharging their duties to nullify the negative public image of their civic agency.

He directed the SBCA officials to launch a public awareness campaign to inform people about unauthorised constructions in the city to prevent them from purchasing such proper­ties for their accommodation.

He said that relevant laws and rules should be amended wherever necessary to ensure stern lawful ac­tion against builders involved in un­authorised construction.

SBCA Director-General, Abdul Ra­sheed Solangi, briefed the Local Gov­ernment Minister that construction-related applications submitted by the people, including requests for approving the building plans, were processed by the civic agency with an approval rate of 88 per cent.

He said the SBCA had launched a one-window operation for approving building plans for residential build­ings on 60 and 400-square-yard plots in Karachi within 15 days. He briefed the provincial minister that the com­plaint cell of the SBCA had been fully functional to help out the people hav­ing construction-related issues.

Later, chairing a meeting at the KDA head office, Ghani said the KDA should readily hand over six development schemes it had com­pleted several years ago to the Ka­rachi Metropolitan Corporation. He said the KDA shouldn’t retain these development schemes just to maxi­mise its earnings.

He said the Traffic Engineering Bu­reau, a subsidiary of the KDA, should give proposals for installing new traf­fic signals and adopting other mea­sures for improving the vehicular traffic system in the city.

Meanwhile, Sindh Local Govt min­ister Saeed Ghani was briefed that under the World Bank-funded Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP), all proposed gar­bage transfer stations (GTS) in Ka­rachi are set to be completed by June of next year. These stations aim to scientifically dispose of the 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of trash generated daily in the city and launch a waste-to-energy initiative. During a visit to SWEEP, Sindh Solid Waste Man­agement Board (SSWMB), and Com­petitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project offices, Sindh Local Government Minister SaeedGhani was briefed on these civic agencies’ functioning. Ghani directed SSWMB officials to enhance coordination with other municipal agencies to im­prove sanitation in Karachi.