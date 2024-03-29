Sargodha commissioner inaugurates Kotmomin office

SARGODHA - Sargodha Division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday inaugurated new office of Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin. According to a handout issued here, the commissioner said that litigants would get better fa­cilities there and revenue re­cord would also be secured in better way as well. The commissioner alongwith DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali plant­ed saplings at the lawn of the new office in connection with spring season. Later, the commissioner reviewed the ongoing activities of ‘Clean Punjab Campaign’ in Chak 09 SB and Chak no 19 SB of tehsil Kotmomin and he also took feedback from the residents regard­ing cleanliness drive. He or­dered the municipal officers to make sure the elimina­tion of garbage piles, clean­liness of streets and roads and desilting the sewer lines in the villages of the district by March 31. Director Local Government, ADCR, Assis­tant Commissioner Kotmo­min Rabnawaz Chadhar and other officers were present on the occasion.