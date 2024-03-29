SCCI chief urges govt to reject gas price hike plea

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Fuad Ishaq has demanded that the federal government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) dismiss Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) plea for a 400 percent increase in gas prices. He warned SNGPL that if the current trend of gas price hikes persists, the business community and people will be compelled to disconnect their gas connections and seek alternative fuel sources. Ishaq made these demands during an open hearing organized by OGRA regarding SNGPL’s plea, held at a local hotel in Peshawar.

Ishaq asserted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the primary right to benefit from its indigenous gas and other natural resources under Article 158 of the country’s constitution.

He revealed during the hearing that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s total gas production is 615mmcfds, while its consumption stands at 200 mmcfds. However, only 35mmfcds of gas are supplied to the industry, and 40mmcfds are consumed by the CNG sector. Despite exporting a surplus of 415mmfcds gas to national lines, the province’s business community and people are deprived of gas facilities.

Furthermore, Ishaq highlighted the injustice of not providing a single gas connection to the industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 13 years, while industrial gas connections were granted in Punjab, despite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s surplus gas production. He emphasized that the province’s distance from the port city has led to a manifold increase in the cost of raw materials, affecting business costs and industrial production negatively, thus impacting the national economy.

Moreover, Ishaq expressed concern that including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the RLNG basket would lead to the complete shutdown of industries in the province, causing massive unemployment and damaging the national economy. He urged the federal government, SNGPL, and OGRA not to deprive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its constitutional rights, ensure uninterrupted gas and electricity supply to industries and business hubs, and allow them to flourish, bringing economic prosperity and creating job opportunities in the province.