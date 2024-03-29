Security and Stability

In November of last year, Pakistan crossed a psychological barrier of 60,000 points on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and some experts estimated we could reach over 75,000 points by the end of Decem­ber 2024. While many assumed that this was wildly optimistic consider­ing how dependent this figure was on the country’s political stability, eco­nomic growth and prices remaining stable, it seems Pakistan is defying the odds and is right on track.

Pakistan’s crossing of 67,000 points is a testament to the effectiveness of the fiscal policies enacted by the government, particularly in tackling our persistent issue of inflation. The proactive approach by the PML-N government has clearly yielded tangible results and shows that we must remain committed to this approach for the time ahead.

That being said, we cannot look at the future with the rose-tainted shades of our current economic growth, as these gains are not indicative of sustainable long term growth. The current surge in the PSX is large­ly driven by the short-term measures implemented by Pakistan as part of our agreement with the IMF, and while this was necessary, we need to move towards a lasting form of economic prosperity.

It is time for the nation to move beyond reactive and temporary fixes, and instead prioritise the implementation of comprehensive long term policies. Working on our manufacturing and energy sector, and rebuild­ing a production-based economy are essential steps in our journey beyond seeking financial aid and achieving economic stability. We must strive to build an economy that does not just rely on borrowed strategies, but on sustainable home-grown initiatives that are tailored to our national needs.

Analysts have repeatedly stressed our economic growth’s connection to our political stability and security. The recent wave of terror attacks by the TTP pose a major threat to national stability and deter foreign invest­ment, and could undermine all the progress made by us thus far. The gov­ernment must be firm in its stance against these security concerns mov­ing forward, and employ wide ranging military operations to maintain its proactive approach on all fronts.

Overall, the progress made by the government is commendable, but it must be approached with caution moving forward. Our economic sustain­ability is not dependent on single victories anymore; we need to stay on our toes on all fronts and create a more stable pathway moving forward.