Shangla attack culprits will be brought to justice: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the real culprits of Shangla attack will be brought to justice.

He gave the assurance to the special investigation team that came from China during a meeting at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister briefed the Chinese investigation team about the progress made so far in the investigation into the incident.

Measures pertaining to the protection of Chinese nationals and overall security were also discussed on the occasion.

The Interior Minister also met with the Chinese Ambassador and updated him on the probe into Shangla incident.

Earlier, a first information report (FIR) of the Shangla terror attack was registered on behalf of the state in the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday evening.

According to the FIR, at least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their convoy.

The convoy consisting of 12 vehicles was travelling from Islamabad to Dasu Dam in Kohistan, when a suicide bomber hit one of the coaches with an explosive-laden vehicle, the FIR stated.

The explosion caused fire in the targeted vehicle that fell into a deep ditch, resulting in the death of six people.

Dasu is the site of a major dam, and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus in 2013 killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals.