Sharfuddoula becomes first Bangladeshi on ICC elite umpire panel

March 29, 2024
DUBAI   -  Sharfuddoula Ibne Sha­hid said on Thursday it was a “great honour” to be named the first Bangla­deshi to join the Interna­tional Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of umpires. 

Sharfuddoula, 47, who last year became the first umpire from Bangladesh to take charge of a World Cup match, had been on the international panel since 2006.“It is a great honour to be named on the ICC Elite Panel,” Sharfuddoula said in an ICC statement.“To be the first from my coun­try on the panel makes it extra special and I look for­ward to justifying the faith shown in me.” 

The elite umpire panel is responsible for officiating in the majority of men’s Tests and one-day inter­nationals, with the match referee panel also over­seeing Twenty20 inter­nationals as well.Former off-spinner Sharfuddoula was forced to end his first-class career after just one season in 2001 due to a back injury, and joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as its cricket opera­tions manager. 

He quit the BCB job to become an umpire and has so far overseen 10 Tests, 63 one-day interna­tionals, and 44 Twenty20 internationals.ICC chief Geoff Allardice called it “a well-deserved reward for many years of consistent performances”. 

On the panel, Sharfud­doula Ibne Shahid joins three umpires from Eng­land — Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough — as well as Australians Paul Reiffel and Rodney Tucker. Also on the panel are Ku­mar Dharmasena from Sri Lanka, Christopher Gaf­faney from New Zealand, Adrian Holdstock from South Africa, Nitin Menon from India, Ahsan Raza from Pakistan and Joel Wil­son from the West Indies. 

The ICC also said Eng­land’s Chris Broad had stepped down from its elite panel of match refer­ees.Broad, who has been on the panel since 2003, has refereed 123 Tests, 361 ODIs, and 135 Twen­ty20 Internationals.No explanation was given for Broad’s omission, other than a reduction in num­bers, with Thursday’s an­nouncement marking the end of the former England batsman’s 21 years on the elite match referee panel. 

The 66-year-old pre­sided over 123 Tests, 361 ODIs and 135 T20s. He also found fame with as the father of England pace-bowling great Stuart Broad.The ICC’s elite panel of match referees is now made up of six members: David Boon of Australia, Jeff Crowe of New Zea­land, Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka, Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe, Richie Richard­son of the West Indies, and Javagal Srinath of India.

