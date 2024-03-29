Sialkot DC urges students to embrace flux of life at Iqbal, Faiz Gallery event

SIALKOT - In a recent visit to the Iqbal, Faiz Gallery in Gov­ernment Murray College, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain delivered an in­sightful address to teachers and students alike. Highlighting the timeless wisdom of Allama Mu­hammad Iqbal, Zulqarnain emphasised the im­perative for students to embrace the constant flux of the universe. Zulqarnain underscored Iqbal’s teachings, urging students not to shy away from the vicissitudes of life but to instead imbibe its essence fully. “Circulation is the real currency of life,” he affirmed, echoing Iqbal’s profound insights. “Only by embracing life’s ro­tations can one attain true luxury and happiness in their studies.” Principal Prof Dr Nawaz Mirza echoed these sentiments, emphasising the im­portance of self-awareness and empowerment among students. “Our message is to awaken the self within individuals, especially among students,” Prof Mirza stated, reflecting on the unique literary style of Iqbal and Faiz. The event also saw the presence of notable figures includ­ing HOD Urdu Prof Sajjad Bhatti, Prof Nadeem Islam, Prof Maher Ilyas, Prof Mehboob Arif, Prof Irfan Rauf, Prof Shams Wazir, Prof Rai Iqbal, Za­hid Toqeer, Yousuf Mir, Prof Shahid Chauhan, and Akhtar Ali, alongside Deputy Director Colleges and esteemed alumni.