Sialkot DC urges students to embrace flux of life at Iqbal, Faiz Gallery event

SIALKOT - In a recent visit to the Iqbal, Faiz Gallery in Government Murray College, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain delivered an insightful address to teachers and students alike. Highlighting the timeless wisdom of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Zulqarnain emphasised the imperative for students to embrace the constant flux of the universe. Zulqarnain underscored Iqbal’s teachings, urging students not to shy away from the vicissitudes of life but to instead imbibe its essence fully. “Circulation is the real currency of life,” he affirmed, echoing Iqbal’s profound insights. “Only by embracing life’s rotations can one attain true luxury and happiness in their studies.” Principal Prof Dr Nawaz Mirza echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of self-awareness and empowerment among students. “Our message is to awaken the self within individuals, especially among students,” Prof Mirza stated, reflecting on the unique literary style of Iqbal and Faiz. The event also saw the presence of notable figures including HOD Urdu Prof Sajjad Bhatti, Prof Nadeem Islam, Prof Maher Ilyas, Prof Mehboob Arif, Prof Irfan Rauf, Prof Shams Wazir, Prof Rai Iqbal, Zahid Toqeer, Yousuf Mir, Prof Shahid Chauhan, and Akhtar Ali, alongside Deputy Director Colleges and esteemed alumni.