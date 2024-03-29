Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sialkot DC urges students to embrace flux of life at Iqbal, Faiz Gallery event

Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  In a recent visit to the Iqbal, Faiz Gallery in Gov­ernment Murray College, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain delivered an in­sightful address to teachers and students alike. Highlighting the timeless wisdom of Allama Mu­hammad Iqbal, Zulqarnain emphasised the im­perative for students to embrace the constant flux of the universe. Zulqarnain underscored Iqbal’s teachings, urging students not to shy away from the vicissitudes of life but to instead imbibe its essence fully. “Circulation is the real currency of life,” he affirmed, echoing Iqbal’s profound insights. “Only by embracing life’s ro­tations can one attain true luxury and happiness in their studies.” Principal Prof Dr Nawaz Mirza echoed these sentiments, emphasising the im­portance of self-awareness and empowerment among students. “Our message is to awaken the self within individuals, especially among students,” Prof Mirza stated, reflecting on the unique literary style of Iqbal and Faiz. The event also saw the presence of notable figures includ­ing HOD Urdu Prof Sajjad Bhatti, Prof Nadeem Islam, Prof Maher Ilyas, Prof Mehboob Arif, Prof Irfan Rauf, Prof Shams Wazir, Prof Rai Iqbal, Za­hid Toqeer, Yousuf Mir, Prof Shahid Chauhan, and Akhtar Ali, alongside Deputy Director Colleges and esteemed alumni.

PSX closes at historic high level of over 67,000 points

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1711600842.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024