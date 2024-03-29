Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for next season

Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso on Friday confirmed to stay at Germany's Bayer Leverkusen for the next season, ending rumors he could succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager this summer.

"Last week I had a very good meeting with Simon (Rolfes) and Fernando (Carro) and informed them of my decision to continue as coach of Bayer Leverkusen," Alonso said in a press conference.

Rolfes, a former Germany and Leverkusen midfielder, is currently the club's sporting director, and Carro is the CEO of Leverkusen.

"This is the right place for me to be, to develop as a coach, a young coach.

"The fans showed a great support this year. They have all the reasons to believe and dream we can have a great season. We are really pushing for that. The players gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team. I feel that my job is not over here," Alonso said.

The 42-year-old, who helped Spain win the 2010 FIFA World Cup as a player, was hired to coach Leverkusen's senior team in 2022.

Leverkusen are in a dream season in the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign, have 70 points to go 10 points clear of Bayern Munich, who dominated the German top-tier league in 2013-2023.

The 2022-23 Bundesliga title was Bayern Munich's 11th in a row.

Leverkusen eye a historic maiden Bundesliga title and are still unbeaten in all competitions this season including the UEFA Europa League.