Friday, March 29, 2024
SRA member arrested by CTD

APP
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reported the arrest of Muhammad Amjad Shah, an alleged member of the proscribed Sindh Revo­lutionary Army (SRA), from a hotel situated on Shahrah-e-Faisal. Amjad Shah, wanted by the CTD as a proclaimed offender and absconder in a case registered under different sections of the Explosive Substance Act and Anti-Terrorism Act (case number 58/2022), was taken into custody. His associate, Sheeraz Ali, had previously been apprehended and was already in prison. The CTD stated that further investigations into the matter were currently underway.

