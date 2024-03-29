SRSP renovates  flood-damaged  school in Mohmand

Mohmand - The Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) has successfully reconstructed the government primary school in Manzari Cheena Malik Malang Kalay, a border area of Mohmand, which was severely damaged by floods. The renovation included the construction of protection walls, roofs, and room walls. The school, now transformed into a model institution, addressed various immediate needs.

A ceremony was organized to mark the occasion, with Col Muhammad Athar from the Pakistan Army as the chief guest. The event was attended by representatives from SRSP, the Department of Education, district administration officials, local elders, and students.

During the ceremony, SRSP’s District Coordinator, Imtiaz Khan, highlighted the organization’s efforts in the field of education in Mohmand district. He noted that SRSP, with support from various donors, had rehabilitated 27 flood-damaged schools in a short span of time, benefiting over 4000 students. Khan emphasized the focus on improving more schools to increase enrollment and address other educational needs.

Officials including Deputy Education Officer Muhammad Aftab, SDEO Iftikhar Ali, ASDO Arshad Ali, and Tehsildar Wasif Khan also addressed the gathering. Malik Ziarat Gul expressed gratitude to the guests and urged authorities to grant middle status to the girls’ school and primary school in Manzari Cheena.

Colonel Athar stressed the vital role of education in development and peace-building. He emphasized the collective effort needed to ensure educational progress in the region. A plantation campaign was launched at the school, symbolizing a commitment to environmental sustainability. Additionally, a walk advocating for education saw enthusiastic participation, with banners and placards echoing support for the cause.

The primary school in Manzari Cheena serves around 100 boys and 50 girls, drawing students from over 500 families residing within a three-kilometer radius. It stands as a crucial educational hub in the area, facilitating access to education for the local community.