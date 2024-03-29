Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SSWMB told to improve city’s garbage disposal situation

Mayor Whab chairs meeting of SSWMB

SSWMB told to improve city’s garbage disposal situation
APP
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) said that a plan should be envisaged to make the garbage useful. He was chairing a meeting of the SSWMB where he directed the officials con­cerned to coordinate with those who were interested in recycling of gar­bage. said a statement on Thursday.

The Chairman SSWMB said that sanitation work has improved a lot in Lyari and Central district where there were complaints they should be resolved immediately.

On the occasion, Managing Direc­tor SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Executive Director Fi­nance Rahmatullah Sheikh, Director Sabir Shah and other officers were also present. Murtaza Whab said that his priority was to solve the problems of the people and to ensure immediate resolution of complaints. He said that all the complaint cells should be kept operational during the holy month of Ramazan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb says smog legislation plan devised

On this occasion, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah said that cleaning work was be­ing done in three shifts during Rama­zan and additional staff had been de­ployed at markets and food streets.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711664045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024