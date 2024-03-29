SSWMB told to improve city’s garbage disposal situation

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) said that a plan should be envisaged to make the garbage useful. He was chairing a meeting of the SSWMB where he directed the officials con­cerned to coordinate with those who were interested in recycling of gar­bage. said a statement on Thursday.

The Chairman SSWMB said that sanitation work has improved a lot in Lyari and Central district where there were complaints they should be resolved immediately.

On the occasion, Managing Direc­tor SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Executive Director Fi­nance Rahmatullah Sheikh, Director Sabir Shah and other officers were also present. Murtaza Whab said that his priority was to solve the problems of the people and to ensure immediate resolution of complaints. He said that all the complaint cells should be kept operational during the holy month of Ramazan.

On this occasion, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah said that cleaning work was be­ing done in three shifts during Rama­zan and additional staff had been de­ployed at markets and food streets.