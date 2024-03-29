State of emergency declared ahead of April 8

Niagara Region authorities have imposed a state of emergency within their parameters ahead of the April 8 Solar Eclipse as several others also take measures to ensure safety on the important day.

Jim Bradley, Niagara regional chair, said in a statement that Niagara is one of the best places to witness the awe-inspiring celestial event and thousands of people are expected to visit the region.

“…out of an abundance of caution, Regional Chair Jim Bradley proactively declared a State of Emergency for Niagara Region under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), effective today, March 28.”

The statement mentioned that visitors would be allowed in the region sans hurdles. It added that local governments, emergency responders, schools have been working together with the province and other key partners to make that possible.

“Declaring a State of Emergency under the EMCPA strengthens the tools the Region has at its disposal to safeguard the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect our critical infrastructure in any scenario that might arise.”

The statement mentioned that Niagara Region would be amending some of its programmes and services and closing some facilities to keep traffic off the roads on April 8.

“On April 8, the spotlight will be on Niagara as thousands of visitors join us to share in this once-in-a-lifetime event, and we will be ready to shine,” Bradley said.