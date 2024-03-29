Friday, March 29, 2024
TikToker Hareem Shah joins UK's mainstream political party

TikToker Hareem Shah joins UK’s mainstream political party
Agencies
March 29, 2024
LONDON  -  Popular social media sensation Ha­reem Shah announced joining UK poli­tics, saying she is planning to become a member of the British Parliament in the future. Hareem disclosed that she has joined a mainstream UK political party on the invitation of one of its leaders. “There are three major, famous parties in the UK. I cannot disclose the name of the party yet but I can confirm I have joined one of the parties,” she said about the Labour, Tories, and Liberal Democrats. She added: “A senior leader of one of these parties asked me to join. In the future, I plan to stand in elections and be­come a member of the UK parliament. You will see me in the UK Parliament. These parties need young and popular influencers. They approached me because I am in Google’s top search rankings. I am popular. I am also among the world’s most searched people. “I am lucky that I have been approached like this. I will win elections through free and fair means. I will raise my voice for Pakistan. I am already working for human rights.” A local news channel had reported last week that the TikToker was given protection by Scotland Yard af­ter receiving threats from some people here after she made a complaint to the police about some people alleging she was being blackmailed and chased.

Agencies

