Two gangs of robbers, bike lifters busted, 52 bikes recovered: Police

MULTAN - Multan Police have busted two gangs of criminals with the arrest of seven robbers and bike lifters and recovered 52 motor­cycles besides cash, other valuables and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that in line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, po­lice launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching valuables and cash from citizens at gun­point. The Qutabpur Police busted notorious Tayyab robbers gang and arrested four criminals including the ring leader Tayyab, Muhammad Muzamil, Mu­hammad Saadullah and Muhammad Amir.

The police have also re­covered looted valuables including 27 motorcycles, Rs470,000 in cash and weapons from their pos­session.

In another raid, the Mu­zaffarabad Police arrested three motorcycle lifters Abdullah, Muhammad Sid­dique and Muhammad Gulzar and recovered 25 stolen motorcycles from their possession.