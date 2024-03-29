Friday, March 29, 2024
UNICEF delegation meets CM Gandapur

UNICEF delegation meets CM Gandapur
Our Staff Reporter
March 29, 2024
Peshawar   -   A delegation from UNICEF, led by Abdullah Fadil, met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House on Thursday. The meeting centered around mutual interests, particularly focusing on public welfare activities in the province aided by UNICEF.

Discussions also revolved around the potential for further expanding cooperation and partnership between UNICEF and the provincial government. Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized the vital role UNICEF plays in public welfare initiatives within the province. He expressed the government’s intent to broaden this partnership into other sectors, including school upgrades, clean water supply, sewerage, solarization projects for schools, Madaris, tube wells, and assistance for deserving households.

Addressing the development priorities in newly merged districts, Chief Minister Gandapur highlighted the significant impact of the war against terrorism on these areas. He stressed the need for special cooperation from development partners to alleviate the suffering of the people in these regions. Despite facing numerous challenges and financial constraints, the government remains committed to fast-tracking development in the merged districts.

