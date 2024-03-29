US denies Russian Moscow attack allegations, says it gave Kremlin written warning beforehand

The White House strongly rejected Thursday Russian allegations that the US or Ukraine had a role in a terror attack on a concert hall near Moscow, and said it provided the Kremlin with a written warning of an attack beforehand.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby described the claims as "nonsense" and "propaganda," and said Russia is attempting to deflect blame onto "everyone else who suits their political narratives."

He said in addition to the public warning issued March 7 by the US Embassy in Moscow, which "accurately identified the terrorist threat posed to concerts in Moscow," the US "tried to help prevent this terrorist attack" by providing the Kremlin with "clear, detailed information" in a written warning to Russian security services.

"We provided this information to Russia because the United States takes very seriously our duty to warn. We never want to see innocent lives lost in terrorist attacks, and this warning was one of many that the United States government has passed to Russia since September 2023," said Kirby.

"ISIS bears full responsibility for this attack. The United States will continue to stay vigilant and alert governments around the world whenever we learn of terror plots, regardless of our relationship," he added, referring to the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Gunmen opened fire Friday on concertgoers at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Authorities have confirmed that 143 victims were killed, and more than 360 were injured. Daesh/ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kremlin has sought to cast blame on the US and Ukraine for the attack. Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), accused the US, UK and Ukraine of being behind last week's attack.

"I can definitely say that there is a political background. And the Islamists alone could not prepare such an action. Of course, they were helped. And we see the Ukrainian trace in this. The primary data that we have received from the detainees confirm this," he told reporters.