Friday, March 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US to stand with Pakistan in tackling global, regional challenges, Biden tells PM Shehbaz in first letter

US to stand with Pakistan in tackling global, regional challenges, Biden tells PM Shehbaz in first letter
Web Desk
9:01 PM | March 29, 2024
National

In the first diplomatic correspondence between United States (US) president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Joe Biden has vowed that Washington will "continue to stand with Pakistan" in tackling the "most pressing global and regional challenges".

This is the first communication between a US president and Pakistani leader in a long time. The letter also holds significance as Islamabad's ties with the White House were strained after after the cipher saga and allegation levelled by the former ruling party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Biden, in his letter, wrote, “The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people—and people around the world—and the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time.”


“That includes advancing our shared vision for a future of greater health security, economic growth, and access to education for all.”

Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across Gaza Strip

“Through our US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, we will also continue to strengthen our climate resilience, support sustainable agriculture and water management, and assist with Pakistan’s recovery from the devastating floods in 2022,” he added.

President Biden stated the United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress. Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations, and close bond between our people, he concluded.

After the formation of the new government led by PM Shehbaz, both countries came closer after an improvement in ties as an increase was witnessed in bilateral engagements.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711684328.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024