USA Cricket unveils squad for T20 Int’l Series against Canada

LAHORE - USA Cricket on Thursday announced 15-member men’s team for the five-match T20 International Series against Canada. According to information made available here, Monank Patel will continue to lead the team, while Aaron Jones will remain his deputy. The squad for T20Is against Canada is as follows: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (VC), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq. Reserve players include Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.