USA Cricket unveils squad for T20 Int’l Series against Canada

LAHORE - USA Cricket on Thursday an­nounced 15-member men’s team for the five-match T20 International Series against Canada. According to infor­mation made available here, Monank Patel will continue to lead the team, while Aaron Jones will remain his deputy. The squad for T20Is against Canada is as follows: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (VC), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Ken­jige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Ste­ven Taylor, Usman Rafiq. Re­serve players include Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamal­la, Shayan Jahangir.