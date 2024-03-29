Vehari municipal committee intensifies efforts for city sanitation, CO affirms

VEHARI - Vehari Municipal Committee Chief Officer Ali Ahmed Saber underscored the institution’s unwavering commitment to providing sanitation facilities as its foremost priority during a recent meeting with Hakeem Sami Ullah, senior journalist from Vehari daily The Nation.
Saber emphasised the institution’s round-the-clock efforts to ensure the convenience and cleanliness of the city’s residents. He urged citizens to extend their support to the municipal staff in maintaining cleanliness and minimising waste generation, recognising the collective responsibility in upholding sanitation standards. Furthermore, Saber reiterated the Municipal Committee’s dedication to cleanliness, highlighting the implementation of stringent measures to uphold uniform standards across the city. He emphasised the importance of sustained efforts even after cleaning operations and affirmed zero tolerance towards any compromise on cleanliness standards. In the pursuit of providing a clean environment, Saber assured that the Municipal Committee would spare no effort, reflecting their commitment to serving the citizens of Vehari diligently.