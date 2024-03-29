Vehari municipal committee intensifies efforts for city sanitation, CO affirms

VEHARI - Vehari Municipal Commit­tee Chief Officer Ali Ahmed Saber underscored the insti­tution’s unwavering commit­ment to providing sanitation facilities as its foremost pri­ority during a recent meet­ing with Hakeem Sami Ullah, senior journalist from Vehari daily The Nation.

Saber emphasised the in­stitution’s round-the-clock efforts to ensure the conve­nience and cleanliness of the city’s residents. He urged citizens to extend their sup­port to the municipal staff in maintaining cleanliness and minimising waste genera­tion, recognising the collective responsibility in upholding sanitation standards. Further­more, Saber reiterated the Municipal Committee’s dedi­cation to cleanliness, high­lighting the implementation of stringent measures to uphold uniform standards across the city. He emphasised the im­portance of sustained efforts even after cleaning operations and affirmed zero tolerance towards any compromise on cleanliness standards. In the pursuit of providing a clean environment, Saber assured that the Municipal Commit­tee would spare no effort, re­flecting their commitment to serving the citizens of Vehari diligently.