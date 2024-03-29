Visa’s growing services business infused with AI-powered products

KARACHI - Visa (NYSE:V), a leader in digital payments, has announced contin­ued expansion of its global value-added services business with the addition of three new AI-powered risk and fraud prevention solu­tions. The new products, part of the end-to-end Visa Protect suite, are designed to reduce fraud across immediate account-to-ac­count and card not present (CNP) payments, as well as transactions both on and off Visa’s network.

Visa Protect is part of abroad suite of Visa value-added services that have grown to nearly 200 products, spanning five high-de­mand categories: Acceptance, Ad­visory, Issuing, Open Banking and Protect. To help clients navigate a growing number of complexi­ties, Visa has combined decades of expertise and significant invest­ments in both AI and fraud preven­tion, with $10 billion over the last five years alone in technology and innovation, to help reduce fraud and increase network security.

“Digital payments go far beyond completing a sale – we are enter­ing an era of modern commerce where winners move fast,AI is essential, experiences are flexible and security is native,” said Ant­ony Cahill, Global Head of Value-Added Services, Visa. “Businesses are looking for partners that can enable their ambitions to com­pete and win and we’re proud to be the trusted partner helping a growing number of clients do exactly that in today’s highly com­petitive environment.”