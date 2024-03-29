Friday, March 29, 2024
We believe Pakistan will bring murderer to justice: China

Agencies
March 29, 2024
Newspaper, International

BEIJING  -  Pakistan is intensively carrying out incident in­vestigation and follow-up handling work, and has taken practical measures to strengthen the safety protection of Chinese personnel, projects and in­stitutions, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesper­son, Lin Jina said on Thursday.

“We believe that Pakistan will be able to find out the truth as soon as possible and bring the mur­derer to justice,” he told media during his regular briefing in response to a question about the last progress in the investigation and handling of the Dasu terrorist attack. He informed that the Chi­nese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan are actively carrying out emergency response and aftermath work.

On March 27, the Chinese Ambassador to Pa­kistan, Jiang Zaidong went to the project camp where the incident occurred to visit and express condolences to the Chinese employees. President Asif Ali Zardari came to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to express his condolences to the Chi­nese citizens who were killed in the incident, and promised to take resolute measures to bring the murderers to justice as soon as possible, he said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb says smog legislation plan devised

Lin Jian said that on the same day, the United Na­tions Security Council (UNSC) issued a presidential press statement, strongly condemning the terror­ist attack and expressing its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the governments of China and Pakistan. “We are will­ing to strengthen cooperation with the internation­al community to combat all forms of terrorism and safeguard world peace and tranquility,” he added. On March 26, five Chinese and one Pakistani nation­als were killed in a terrorist attack on the vehicle of the Dasu Hydropower Project undertaken by a Chi­nese company in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

